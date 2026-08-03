TOTAL Transformation | 8/3/26

Many people feel frustrated when they are eating less, exercising regularly, or even using weight-loss medications but still struggle to lose weight. Chiropractic physician Dr. Kathleen Nash joined us to discuss three hidden problems she believes may be preventing the body from burning fat efficiently.

During the segment, viewers will also hear inspiring stories from women who overcame stubborn weight challenges through Dr. Nash's program. Dr. Nash shares her approach to identifying underlying issues and explains why addressing the root cause may be an important step toward achieving lasting weight-loss success.

This segment is paid for by TOTAL Transformation