Total Transformation | 3/16/26

If you feel like you’ve tried everything to lose weight but nothing seems to work, you’re not alone. Chiropractic Physician Dr. Kathleen Nash says the real issue for many people isn’t aging, lack of discipline, or even menopause. Instead, she says the root cause may be something called metabolic damage.

When metabolism isn’t functioning properly, the body can struggle to burn fat efficiently, leading to stubborn weight gain and ongoing cravings. Dr. Nash explains that once this damage is addressed, the body can finally return to burning fat the way it’s supposed to. For a limited time, viewers who mention seeing Dr. Nash on the show can receive a discounted online evaluation and access to two weight loss webinars explaining her program and results.

This segment is paid for by Total Transformation