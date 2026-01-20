TOTAL Transformation | 1/20/26

When nothing seemed to work anymore—weight gain, pain, and depression included—CJ turned to Dr. Kathleen Nash. In just 30 days, she transformed not only her size but her overall wellness, tackling fibromyalgia and emotional lows head-on. Dr. Nash believes many women blame age or menopause, but it often boils down to misunderstood metabolic issues.

Dr. Nash’s approach targets dietary hormone damage and inflammation—root causes that standard blood work often overlooks. With her method, clients like CJ are not just losing weight—they’re keeping it off, even while enjoying 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day. For those who feel like they’ve tried everything, contact Dr. Nash and find out how she may be able to help you too.

