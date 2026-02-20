Tora Woloshin | 2/20/26

Multifaceted performer Tora Woloshin is bringing her signature blend of raw emotion and polished artistry back to Las Vegas with a live performance at Maxan Jazz on February 21. Performing since the age of four, Tora first gained national attention on The X Factor under the mentorship of Simon Cowell and has since toured internationally, opening for major artists across genres.

Beyond the stage, she’s also a producer, filmmaker, photographer, and creative visionary who moves seamlessly between performing and working behind the camera. Tora describes her art as fueled by life’s challenges and triumphs, transforming truth into connection through music and storytelling.