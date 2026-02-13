Top Talent: Paul Finck | 2/13/26

Paul Finck, known as The Maverick Millionaire, is helping people navigate the shift from employee to entrepreneur. Once considered safer to stay in a traditional job, the modern workplace has changed, and Paul explains why taking bold steps now can be the smartest move. Drawing from his personal journey—raising six children, including two sets of twins, and blending family with business—he shares how challenges and triumphs shape resilience and success. For those waiting for the “perfect” time, Paul offers guidance: the best time to start, take risks, or launch a business is now, with courage, preparation, and a Maverick mindset.

