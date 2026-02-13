Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Top Talent: Joanna Horton McPherson | 2/13/26

Harvard graduate and entrepreneur Joanna Horton McPherson shares how she helps women—and men—find their authentic voice and amplify their message. #PaidForContent
Finding Your Voice: Joanna Horton McPherson Empowers Women
Posted

Joanna Horton McPherson is on a mission to help people find and share their authentic voice. A Harvard graduate, university lecturer, investor, entrepreneur, wife, and mother, Joanna draws from her diverse experiences to guide clients in confidently expressing themselves.

Her work focuses on empowering women, but she also works with men—tailoring her approach to help each person uncover their unique message. As a teacher, school leader, and founder, Joanna brings a deep understanding of personal growth and education to every session, inspiring individuals at every level to embrace their potential and lead with clarity, courage, and impact.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo