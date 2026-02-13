Top Talent: Joanna Horton McPherson | 2/13/26

Joanna Horton McPherson is on a mission to help people find and share their authentic voice. A Harvard graduate, university lecturer, investor, entrepreneur, wife, and mother, Joanna draws from her diverse experiences to guide clients in confidently expressing themselves.

Her work focuses on empowering women, but she also works with men—tailoring her approach to help each person uncover their unique message. As a teacher, school leader, and founder, Joanna brings a deep understanding of personal growth and education to every session, inspiring individuals at every level to embrace their potential and lead with clarity, courage, and impact.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent