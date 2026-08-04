Top Talent International : Donny Epstein | 8/4/26

Renowned mindset coach and EpiEnergetics founder Donny Epstein joined us to explore how the beliefs and mental patterns we develop throughout life can influence our decisions, relationships, and overall well-being.

Drawing on decades of experience working with high performers, Epstein explains why he believes many people operate from unconscious "programs" and shares his perspective on how those patterns can be changed.

He also discusses the growing role of artificial intelligence and why uniquely human qualities such as self-awareness, creativity, and connection remain essential. It's an insightful conversation about personal growth, resilience, and taking control of your inner world.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent International