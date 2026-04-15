Top Talent Agency | 4/15/26

Owner Melanie Soloway of Humanitarian Travel Group highlights how women’s travel is evolving beyond tourism into connection, sisterhood, and social impact. Through curated group experiences, the focus is on bringing women together to explore the world while building meaningful relationships and supporting communities along the way. These trips emphasize shared purpose—combining travel with giving back and cultural exchange.

The Humanitarian Travel Group model centers on empowerment through experience, showing how travel can create both personal growth and positive impact abroad.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent Agency