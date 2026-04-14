Top Talent Agency | 4/14/26

After more than 40 years of teaching stress relief in schools, wellness expert Deborah Myers is showing how simple acupressure techniques can help both kids and adults manage stress in real time.

These techniques are designed to be easy, discreet, and effective anywhere. Deborah also highlights key pressure points that help overwhelmed parents, teachers, and office workers reset during high-stress moments, along with a simple daily habit anyone can use to feel calmer and more focused in under 60 seconds.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent Agency