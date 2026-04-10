Top Talent Agency | 4/10/26

If you’ve been dreaming about a second home or investment property, the big question might be: Florida or Puerto Rico? Real estate expert Jessica Nazario, founder of Your Title Connection, brings nearly two decades of experience to help break it down. From Florida’s no state income tax to Puerto Rico’s attractive investor incentives, both markets offer unique advantages depending on your goals.

But it’s not just about taxes—Jessica emphasizes looking deeper at insurance costs, hurricane risks, and long-term returns. She also shares how investors can avoid costly mistakes by spotting red flags early. Whether you're chasing rental income or a lifestyle upgrade, understanding the full picture is key. For more guidance and personalized advice, viewers can connect directly through Your Title Connection.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent Agency