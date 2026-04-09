Top Talent | 4/9/26

Voice acting is evolving fast, and Justine Reiss, owner of Empowered Voice Coach, knows exactly what it takes to stand out. After carving her own path into the industry, she now helps creators and artists develop confidence, clarity, and a signature sound that cuts through the noise. Her work focuses on empowering talent at all levels to find authenticity in their voice—something she says technology can’t replicate.

With AI rapidly changing the creative space, Reiss encourages artists to see it as a tool, not a threat. She advises creators to focus on what makes them uniquely human while embracing new platforms to share their work. From social media to voiceover gigs, her message is clear: consistency, adaptability, and staying true to your voice are the keys to long-term success.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent