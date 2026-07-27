Top Leaders | 7/27/26

Gianluca Zanna, founder and CEO of Zanna Records, joined us to discuss his inspiring path from humble beginnings to international success in the music industry. Arriving in the United States in 1998 with almost nothing, Zanna has gone on to build a global audience, with his music now airing on hundreds of radio stations across dozens of countries and reaching millions of listeners online. He also shares the story behind his creative partnership with Claudette Lyons as the hypnotic dance duo "Luca and Claudette," and reflects on the perseverance, passion, and determination that helped shape his career. It's an inspiring conversation about chasing dreams, overcoming obstacles, and embracing new opportunities.

This segment is paid for by Top Leaders