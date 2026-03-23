Tony Luke's | 3/23/26

Cheesesteak lovers, this is your moment. Tony Luke’s at Rio Hotel & Casino is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day in a big way, bringing a taste of South Philly straight to Las Vegas. Starting at 4 p.m. on March 24, fans can head to the Canteen Food Hall for a delicious celebration hosted by none other than Tony Luke Jr. himself.

The first 50 guests in line will score a free cheesesteak, making it a must-attend event for foodies and deal hunters alike. Tony Luke Jr. will also be on-site meeting fans and sharing the story behind his iconic sandwiches. Known for its made-to-order cheesesteaks, roast pork, and chicken cutlets, Tony Luke’s continues to serve up authentic flavor that’s earned a loyal following worldwide.