Todo Bien | 3/20/24

Todo Bien at UnCommons is celebrating its public grand opening on March 21. The venue's lead mixologist and general manager joined Morning Blend for a drink demonstration.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 14:00:42-04
Todo Bien at UnCommons is celebrating its public grand opening on March 21. The venue's lead mixologist and general manager joined Morning Blend for a drink demonstration.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.