Titan Brands Hospitality Group | 8/21/25

Hussong’s Mexican Cantina in Boca Park is marking a decade of Baja-inspired flavors, legendary margaritas, and local love with a big anniversary celebration on August 23.
It’s been 10 flavorful years since Hussong’s Mexican Cantina brought its Baja-inspired eats and world-famous margaritas to Boca Park, and now it’s time to celebrate! The cantina is hosting an anniversary party on August 23, inviting the community to enjoy food, fun, and a toast to a decade of unforgettable memories.

From signature tacos and fresh ceviche to that legendary margarita recipe, Hussong’s has become a true Las Vegas favorite. The team will be sharing what makes the cantina such a staple and how they’re honoring the history of the iconic Hussong’s name. After 10 years, the fiesta is just getting started—and locals won’t want to miss this milestone celebration.

This segment was paid for by Titan Brands Hospitality Group

