Timeless Connection | 7/21/26

Las Vegas remains the Wedding Capital of the World, but many couples today are looking for much more than a quick trip down the aisle. Personalized ceremonies that reflect a couple's unique story, values, and relationship have become increasingly popular for elopements, traditional weddings, vow renewals, and destination celebrations. Couples are seeking meaningful moments that create lasting memories for themselves and their guests.

Dawn and Darryl Mickens, the husband-and-wife team behind Timeless Connection Wedding Officiants, have officiated thousands of ceremonies and have seen these trends firsthand. They work closely with couples to craft customized wedding experiences that feel authentic and memorable. The pair also offer Wedding Concierge and travel services designed to simplify planning for destination couples traveling to Las Vegas for their special day.

This segment is paid for by Timeless Connection