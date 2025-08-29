Tim Ramsay | 8/29/25

Tilly Ramsay is ready to make her mark in the culinary world with Dish It Out, a fun and flavorful new show streaming on Prime Video. Known for her passion in the kitchen and her warm personality, Tilly combines family-favorite recipes with viral online food trends, serving up dishes that are both delicious and entertaining.

Throughout the series, viewers will see Tilly welcome some familiar faces — including members of her famous family — as well as surprise guests who join her for kitchen fun and foodie adventures. It’s the perfect mix of humor, heart, and flavor as Tilly steps confidently into her own spotlight, bringing fans along for every tasty bite.