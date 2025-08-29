Tim Ramsay | 8/29/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elliott catches up with Tilly Ramsay, daughter of world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, to talk about her brand-new Prime Video series Dish It Out. The rising star is stepping out of her father’s shadow to showcase her own culinary creativity and charm.
Tilly Ramsay is ready to make her mark in the culinary world with Dish It Out, a fun and flavorful new show streaming on Prime Video. Known for her passion in the kitchen and her warm personality, Tilly combines family-favorite recipes with viral online food trends, serving up dishes that are both delicious and entertaining.

Throughout the series, viewers will see Tilly welcome some familiar faces — including members of her famous family — as well as surprise guests who join her for kitchen fun and foodie adventures. It’s the perfect mix of humor, heart, and flavor as Tilly steps confidently into her own spotlight, bringing fans along for every tasty bite.

