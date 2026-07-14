Thunder From Down Under | 7-14-26

Thunder From Down Under is celebrating 25 years as one of the Las Vegas Strip's most recognizable entertainment experiences. Performers James Till and Kye Bauch joined us to look back on the show's journey from becoming the first male revue to establish a residency on the Strip to growing into an internationally recognized brand. They'll share how the production has evolved over the past two and a half decades while maintaining the high-energy, interactive atmosphere that keeps audiences coming back. Whether you're a longtime fan or thinking about seeing the show for the first time, this milestone anniversary is the perfect time to celebrate one of Las Vegas' enduring entertainment success stories.

