Three Square | Tito's Handmade Vodka | Fresco Italiano | 6/21/23

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is extending through June 23rd!

Michelle Beck, Three Square chief development officer, joined us along with Francisco Campo Fuentes, Chef at Fresco Italiano to share what kind of deals you can expect from Fresco Italiano during Las Vegas during Restaurant Week.

This is the best time of year, when diners, chefs and Southern Nevada's only food bank come together around a shared passion for food allowing you to enjoy delicious 3-course meals from our city’s finest restaurants at amazing prices.

It's also all for a great cause, as a portion of proceeds from each meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide wholesome food to our community.

For a list of extending participants, visit RestaurantWeekLV.org.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka