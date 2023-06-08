Three Square | Tito's Handmade Vodka | 6/8/23

It's the best time of the year for foodies! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is here, now through June 16.

Diners, chefs and Southern Nevada's only food bank will come together around a shared passion for food.

Enjoy delicious 3-course meals from our city’s finest restaurants at amazing prices. It's also all for a great cause! A portion of proceeds from each meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide wholesome food to our community.

Dine in. Take out. Help out. Giving is always in great taste.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and special promotions, visit RestaurantWeekLV.org.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka