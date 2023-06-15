Watch Now
Three Square | Tito's Handmade Vodka | 6/15/23

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 15, 2023
It's the best time of the year for foodies! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is here, now through June 16.

Diners, chefs and Southern Nevada's only food bank will come together around a shared passion for food.

Enjoy delicious 3-course meals from our city’s finest restaurants at amazing prices. It's also all for a great cause! A portion of proceeds from each meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide wholesome food to our community.

Dine in. Take out. Help out. Giving is always in great taste.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and special promotions, visit RestaurantWeekLV.org.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka

