Three Square Food Bank | Restaurant Week | 6/10/26

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is underway through June 12, bringing together local restaurants, food lovers, and Three Square Food Bank for one of the city's most meaningful culinary events. Diners can enjoy specially curated three-course meals at participating restaurants while helping provide meals to neighbors in need. A portion of proceeds from every Restaurant Week meal benefits Three Square's mission to fight hunger across Southern Nevada.

Featured participants include Taco Escobar on Fremont Street, where every All You Can Eat "Tacos y Más" purchase results in a $3 donation to Three Square. Meanwhile, Bistecca Italian Steakhouse at Tuscany Suites & Casino is offering an $80 prix fixe dinner with $6 from each meal donated to the food bank. Guests can explore participating restaurants and promotions throughout the city before the event concludes on June 12.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka