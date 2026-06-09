Three Square Food Bank | 6/9/26

Will Edwards and Lisa Vannerson joined the show to spotlight Las Vegas Restaurant Week, taking place now through June 12. The annual event brings together local restaurants, chefs, and food lovers in support of Three Square Food Bank, helping provide meals and resources to neighbors facing food insecurity. Participating restaurants across the valley are offering special menus and dining experiences, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Three Square's hunger-relief efforts.

One of this year's featured participants is Ethel M Chocolates, giving guests another delicious way to support the cause. Restaurant Week has become one of Southern Nevada's most anticipated culinary events, allowing diners to enjoy exceptional meals while making a meaningful impact in the community. Every reservation helps support Three Square's mission of ensuring families, children, and seniors have access to nutritious food when they need it most.

This segment is paid for by Delta Airlines