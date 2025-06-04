Three Square Food Bank | 6/4/25

It’s the tastiest time of the year! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back, uniting chefs, diners, and Three Square Food Bank in a culinary celebration with purpose. Now through June 13th, you can enjoy three-course meals at some of the city’s finest restaurants—all while helping feed families in need.

Flight Club Social Darts is mixing fun with philanthropy: for every specialty cocktail sold, $1 goes to Three Square. And over at Lotus of Siam, dig into Northern Thai flavors with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, each benefiting the cause with a $4 donation per meal.

With amazing food and a mission to fight hunger, there’s never been a better excuse to eat out. See all participating restaurants and menus at RestaurantWeekLV.org.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka