Three Square Food Bank | 6/2/25

Delicious dining meets community giving during Las Vegas Restaurant Week, happening now through June 13th.
It’s the tastiest time of the year! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back, uniting chefs, diners, and Three Square Food Bank in a culinary celebration with purpose. Now through June 13th, you can enjoy three-course meals at some of the city’s finest restaurants—all while helping feed families in need.

Flight Club Social Darts is mixing fun with philanthropy: for every specialty cocktail sold, $1 goes to Three Square. And over at Lotus of Siam, dig into Northern Thai flavors with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, each benefiting the cause with a $4 donation per meal.

With amazing food and a mission to fight hunger, there’s never been a better excuse to eat out. See all participating restaurants and menus at RestaurantWeekLV.org.

