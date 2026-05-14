Three Square Food Bank | 5/14/26

Right now through May 31, Three Square Food Bank is making every dollar go further with its Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign. Thanks to generous matching support from NV Energy Foundation and Barrick Gold’s Nevada Gold Mines operation, donations are being doubled to help fight childhood hunger across Southern Nevada.

That means for every dollar given, Three Square can provide up to six meals for kids and families in need. It’s a simple way for the community to make a huge impact at a time when food insecurity remains a real challenge.

This segment is Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick