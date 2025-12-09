Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three Square Food Bank | 12/9/25

Beth Martino, President &amp; CEO of Three Square Food Bank, shares how your gifts can double to fight hunger this holiday season in Southern Nevada.
Hunger-Free Holidays with Three Square
Across Southern Nevada, more families are turning to Three Square Food Bank for help this holiday season.

When neighbors face hard times, our community always steps up. Thanks to Nevada Gold Mines, operated by Barrick, and Boyd Gaming, your donations through the Hunger-Free Holidays Matching Gift opportunity can go twice as far.

Every $1 you give now through the end of the year can provide up to six meals for families in need. 

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and Boyd Gaming

