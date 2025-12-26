Three Square Food Bank | 12/26/25

Elizabeth Hunterton, Chief Development Officer of Three Square Food Bank, joins us to talk about the growing need for food assistance across Southern Nevada this holiday season. As more families turn to Three Square for support, Elizabeth highlights how community generosity plays a critical role when neighbors face difficult times.

Thanks to matching support from Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and Boyd Gaming, donations to Three Square now go twice as far. Through the Hunger-free Holidays Matching Gift campaign, every dollar donated can help provide up to six meals for local families. Elizabeth shares how viewers can get involved and help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and Boyd Gaming