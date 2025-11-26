Three Square Food Bank | 11/26/25

Across Southern Nevada, more families are turning to Three Square Food Bank for assistance this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of Nevada Gold Mines, operated by Barrick, and Boyd Gaming, donations to Three Square’s Hunger-Free Holidays campaign are now matched.

That means every $1 you give can double, providing up to six meals for those in need. This matching gift opportunity runs through the end of the year, allowing your contributions to go further.

Visit threesquare.org to get involved and help create hunger-free holidays for families across Southern Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and Boyd Gaming