Three Square |6/17/25

Southern Nevada’s tastiest tradition just got even better — Las Vegas Restaurant Week has officially been extended through June 20th! It's the time of year when chefs, diners, and Three Square Food Bank come together for one delicious cause: fighting hunger in our community.

From casual cafes to upscale dining rooms, participating restaurants are offering special three-course meals at set prices, with a portion of proceeds going directly to help feed local families. Standouts include Fine Company in Downtown Summerlin, dishing out a $30 menu with $4 donated, and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, offering an $80 dinner with a $6 giveback.

So go ahead — book a table, treat your tastebuds, and help fill more than just your plate. Full list and reservations at RestaurantWeekLV.org !

This segment is paid for by Tito’s Handmade Vodka