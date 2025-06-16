Watch Now
Three Square |6/16/25

Delicious food with a purpose — Las Vegas Restaurant Week now runs through June 20th! Explore prix fixe menus at incredible prices while helping Three Square Food Bank.
Las Vegas Restaurant Week Extended!
Southern Nevada’s tastiest tradition just got even better — Las Vegas Restaurant Week has officially been extended through June 20th! It's the time of year when chefs, diners, and Three Square Food Bank come together for one delicious cause: fighting hunger in our community.

From casual cafes to upscale dining rooms, participating restaurants are offering special three-course meals at set prices, with a portion of proceeds going directly to help feed local families. Standouts include Fine Company in Downtown Summerlin, dishing out a $30 menu with $4 donated, and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, offering an $80 dinner with a $6 giveback.

So go ahead — book a table, treat your tastebuds, and help fill more than just your plate. Full list and reservations at RestaurantWeekLV.org!

