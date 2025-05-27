Three Square | 5/27/25

Three Square Food Bank’s Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign is underway, and this year, your generosity goes twice as far. Thanks to matching sponsors like Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation, every dollar donated provides up to six meals. That means your $10 becomes 60 meals for children and families facing food insecurity.

Event Marketing Manager Will Edwards joined us to highlight the urgent need in our community and the power of collective action. Whether you give online or spread the word, every bit helps in the fight against childhood hunger. Visit threesquare.org to learn how you can make a difference today.

This segment was paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick