Three Square | 4/5/23

Three Square's Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign is now approaching its 11th year, and your gift can have double the impact thanks to their sponsors.

From April 1 through May 31, your donations can help provide twice as many meals. For every one dollar donated, Three Square can provide up to six meals for children and families in need.

Kate Hibbard Gaines, Three Square's director of development, joined us to share the campaign and the important need it helps fill in the community.

