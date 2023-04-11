Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Three Square | 4/11/23

Three Square Food Bank continues the fight against hunger with the return of its "Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign." You can donate now through the end of May. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:36:20-04

Three Square's "Bag Childhood Hunger" campaign is now approaching its 11th year, and your gift can have double the impact thanks to their sponsors.

Kate Hibbard Gaines, Three Square's director of development, joined us to share what you need to know about the organization's mission.

From April 1 through May 31, your donations can help provide twice as many meals. For every one dollar donated, Three Square can provide up to six meals for children and families in need.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo