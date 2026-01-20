Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Thought Leaders America | 1/20/26

As AI continues to transform daily life, new questions are emerging about its impact on mental health. Dr. Rachel Wood explores what this technological shift is doing to us—not just for us.
The Mental Health Impact of the AI Boom
Posted

At CES, innovation takes center stage as the world’s most advanced technologies showcase what’s next. But while AI is rapidly changing how we work, create, and communicate, its psychological impact often flies under the radar.

Dr. Rachel Wood, PhD — speaker, advisor, and founder of the AI Mental Health Collective — studies how artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping human identity, decision-making, and emotional well-being. With millions now turning to generative AI for guidance and even mental health support, Dr. Wood argues the most profound transformation isn’t technical — it’s human.

This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo