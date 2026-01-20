Thought Leaders America | 1/20/26

At CES, innovation takes center stage as the world’s most advanced technologies showcase what’s next. But while AI is rapidly changing how we work, create, and communicate, its psychological impact often flies under the radar.

Dr. Rachel Wood, PhD — speaker, advisor, and founder of the AI Mental Health Collective — studies how artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping human identity, decision-making, and emotional well-being. With millions now turning to generative AI for guidance and even mental health support, Dr. Wood argues the most profound transformation isn’t technical — it’s human.

This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America