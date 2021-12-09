This Is Christmas | 12/9/21

Now open at The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, “This is Christmas” brings guests on a magical journey through the holiday season, featuring timeless Christmas classics, familiar tunes and original songs, including an only-in-Vegas number, “Christmas in Las Vegas.”
Videos
"This Is Christmas" Inside The Palazzo Theatre
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:28:14-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.