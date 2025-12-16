Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

The Wrecker | 12/16/25

Actor and producer Niko Foster joins us to talk about The Wrecker, working with A-list talent, and why Las Vegas is ready to become the next major filmmaking destination.
From the Screen to the Strip: Niko Foster Builds Las Vegas Into a Film Production Hub
Posted

Las Vegas actor-producer Niko Foster joins us to talk about the nationwide theatrical release of The Wrecker, starring Harvey Keitel, Danny Trejo, and Tyrese Gibson. As the film finds success across the country, Niko reflects on what it meant to bring a major production to Southern Nevada and spotlight local talent on and off screen.

As the owner of Chasing Butterflies Pictures, Niko is focused on building a sustainable film industry in Las Vegas, with several new projects already in development. He shares why the city’s locations, crews, and creative energy make it a prime destination for high-budget productions — and why Vegas could be the next major creative hub.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo