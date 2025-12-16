The Wrecker | 12/16/25

Las Vegas actor-producer Niko Foster joins us to talk about the nationwide theatrical release of The Wrecker, starring Harvey Keitel, Danny Trejo, and Tyrese Gibson. As the film finds success across the country, Niko reflects on what it meant to bring a major production to Southern Nevada and spotlight local talent on and off screen.

As the owner of Chasing Butterflies Pictures, Niko is focused on building a sustainable film industry in Las Vegas, with several new projects already in development. He shares why the city’s locations, crews, and creative energy make it a prime destination for high-budget productions — and why Vegas could be the next major creative hub.