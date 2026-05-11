The Wellness Box| 5/11/26

As we continue celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting two inspiring local leaders making a difference right here in our community.

'The Wellness Box' co-founder, Chloe Kim and 'Reps & Steps' co-founder, Steph Terrell are teaming up to host the “Breaking the Stigma: Period Poverty Week” event to help raise awareness and provide support for women and girls who struggle to afford essential hygiene products.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 16th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mothership Coffee Roasters, bringing the community together for an evening focused on awareness, education, and support surrounding period poverty.

