The Travel Mom | 9/24/26

Looking for an easy family getaway this fall? The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, joined us from sunny San Diego to share why October could be the perfect time to plan a family trip. Kids Free San Diego runs October 1–31, with more than 80 offers giving families savings on attractions, activities, meals and more.

And yes, the savings go beyond the attractions! Participating hotels are offering special Kids Free October deals, including packages with discounts, resort credits and family-friendly perks. Attractions participating in the promotion include the San Diego Zoo, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Old Town Trolley Tours and Flagship Cruises, among others.

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom