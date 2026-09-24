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The Travel Mom | 9/24/26

The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman is back with a family getaway idea: Kids Free San Diego, with 80+ offers on attractions, activities, meals and hotels throughout October. #PaidForContent
Kids Free San Diego: The Travel Mom Shares Why October Is The Time To Go
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Looking for an easy family getaway this fall? The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, joined us from sunny San Diego to share why October could be the perfect time to plan a family trip. Kids Free San Diego runs October 1–31, with more than 80 offers giving families savings on attractions, activities, meals and more.

And yes, the savings go beyond the attractions! Participating hotels are offering special Kids Free October deals, including packages with discounts, resort credits and family-friendly perks. Attractions participating in the promotion include the San Diego Zoo, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Old Town Trolley Tours and Flagship Cruises, among others. 

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom

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