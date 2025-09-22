The Travel Mom | 9/22/25

Just because summer’s behind us doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Fall is actually one of the best times to plan a trip to San Diego. The weather stays warm, the beaches are less crowded, and the city comes alive with festivals, outdoor dining, and endless attractions.

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, says San Diego is the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure this season. From strolling through Balboa Park to enjoying the world-famous zoo, to simply soaking up the ocean views without the summer crowds, there’s something for everyone. This fall might just be the best time to experience all that San Diego has to offer.

This segment was paid for by The Travel Mom