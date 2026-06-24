The Travel Mom | 6/24/26

If Australia has been on your travel bucket list, consider this your sign to start planning. Travel expert Emily Kaufman, better known as The Travel Mom, shared highlights from her latest adventure through New South Wales.

From the world-famous Sydney Opera House and breathtaking harbor views to relaxing beach escapes and scenic countryside, Emily says this region truly offers something for every kind of traveler.

Along the way, she went wine tasting, learned the art of honey-making, and visited the stunning Swallows Nest. Whether you’re craving city life, coastal relaxation, or unique hands-on experiences, New South Wales might just be your next dream getaway.

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom