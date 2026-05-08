The Travel Mom | 5/8/26

If you’re still deciding where to vacation this summer, consider taking an easy and unforgettable road trip from Las Vegas to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Travel expert Emily Kaufman joined us from one of the country’s most iconic destinations to share why the Grand Canyon continues to be a favorite getaway for travelers of all ages.

Whether you’re planning a family vacation, couples trip, or solo adventure, the South Rim offers breathtaking views, scenic hiking trails, outdoor activities, and plenty of opportunities to relax and explore.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of lodging, dining, and sightseeing options, making it easy to customize the perfect vacation experience. With so much to see and do, the Grand Canyon is a memorable summer destination that’s just a road trip away.

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom