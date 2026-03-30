The Toy Association | 3/30/26

If you’re building Easter baskets this year, it’s the perfect opportunity to think beyond candy and add toys that inspire movement, creativity, and connection. Toy trends expert Jennifer Lynch from The Toy Association shared some fun ways to balance out the holiday with gifts kids will love long after the sugar rush fades.

From high-energy games that get kids up and moving, to imaginative playsets and collectible surprises, there are plenty of options to spark creativity and keep little ones engaged. And of course, no Easter basket is complete without a soft, cuddly plush. For more inspiration and playful ideas that support learning and development, head to The Genius of Play and start building a basket that’s as fun as it is meaningful.

This segment is paid for by The Toy Association