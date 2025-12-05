The Toy Association | 12/5/25

The Toy Foundation has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, celebrating the most exciting and innovative toys across 16 categories. From interactive ride-ons and plush toys to creative building sets and family-friendly games, this year’s picks combine imagination, fun, and learning for every age.

Young children can explore pretend play with the VTech Get Growing Tractor & Mower Ride-On or stack and build with the soft, sensory-rich Jelly Blox Construction Site Set. Fans of interactive characters will love the Disney Stitch Ultimate Plush with over 100 motions and sounds, while older kids and families can race, battle, and strategize with Hyper Burst Shockout Circuit or beam up cows in the playful Cows in Space game.

These finalists showcase the creativity and excitement shaping play this holiday season, making it easier than ever to find the perfect gift.

