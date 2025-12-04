The Toy Association | 12/4/25

The Toy Foundation has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, featuring 113 standout toys across 16 categories. Jennifer Lynch spotlights top contenders, including Spin Master’s PAW Patrol Fire Rescue Rapid Reload Fire Truck, a Vehicle Toy of the Year finalist packed with lights, sounds, and nonstop action.

Other highlights include Woof & Co’s stylish, expressive doll line; Hasbro’s fast-paced Connect 4 Frenzy; and Jakks Pacific’s impressive 12-inch Big Bad Bowser figure with light effects and classic sounds. Rounding out the collection is Hasbro’s premium Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask, designed for older fans with advanced eye-motion technology.

This segment is paid for by The Toy Association