The Swimmin' Hole at Silverton Casino Lodge | 7/24/26

Elliott took the show on the road with a visit to The Swimmin' Hole at Silverton Casino Lodge, where summer is in full swing. Joined by Pool General Manager Tiara Ealy and Director of Food, Beverage and Culinary Operations Ashley Archer, he got a look at the seasonal programming that's making a splash with locals and visitors alike. From dive-in movies and Sunday DJ sets to live acoustic music, poolside tastings, and other weekly entertainment, there's something happening throughout the summer. The team also highlighted special offers, including half-off cabanas for locals, making it an ideal spot to relax, cool off, and enjoy the season.

