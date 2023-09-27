The Shade Tree | 9/27/23

The Shade Tree is so excited about the return of its annual fundraising event, Once Upon a Gala, on Thursday, Oct. 12. The fairytale-inspired event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas in Zouk Nightclub. Tickets are available now for purchase and start at $200 a person which includes access to the gala at 7 p.m., unlimited small bites and libations from various culinary and beverage stations, photo opportunities, entertainment, and more. For $275 a ticket, guests will also receive exclusive access to the 5:30 p.m. Secret Garden Soiree VIP cocktail reception, before entering the gala. All ticket sale proceeds will support the mission of The Shade Tree to support survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and/or homelessness and their children with life-changing services that promote stability, dignity, and self-reliance.