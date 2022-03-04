The Shade Tree | 3/4/22

The Shade Tree is hosting the 'Champagne and Pearls Brunch' on March 6th at Emerald at Queensridge. The event will showcase Southern Nevada's female trailblazers in honor of International Women's Day. To get your tickets, call 702-385-0072
Videos
The Shade Tree Hosts 'Champagne And Pearls Brunch'
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:28:22-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.