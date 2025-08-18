The Serial Killer’s Apprentice | 8/18/25

Investigation Discovery’s latest true crime documentary, The Serial Killer’s Apprentice, dives deep into one of America’s most disturbing cases — the crimes of the Candyman Killer in 1970s Houston. But this time, the focus isn’t solely on the killer, but on his teenage accomplice, Elmer Wayne Henley Jr.

Renowned criminologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland joins Elliott to discuss her extensive 60 hours of conversations with Henley Jr., revealing chilling insights into his mindset, motives, and the events that unfolded. The film examines how an accomplice can be both manipulated and complicit, raising difficult questions about responsibility and redemption. With her unmatched expertise, Dr. Ramsland sheds light on what makes this case so uniquely haunting.

