The Sand Dollar Lounge | 12/1/25

Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit with two must-see pop-up experiences.

The Sand Dollar Lounge transforms into Miracle on Spring Mountain, a winter wonderland full of kitschy décor, nostalgic charm, imaginative cocktails, and nightly entertainment that rivals the Griswolds’ holiday flair.

Meanwhile, in the Northwest, La Casa de Juliette welcomes visitors to Christmas at Juliette, a vibrant and festive pop-up featuring themed cocktails, seasonal dishes, and wall-to-wall holiday décor.

Both experiences are perfect for friends, families, or a festive night out. Christmas at Juliette runs through Wednesday, December 31, 2025, so plan your visit soon!